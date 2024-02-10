Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.78

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 73051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

RSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 8.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 13.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

