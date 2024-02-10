RXO (NYSE:RXO) Shares Gap Down to $22.48

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.48, but opened at $20.77. RXO shares last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 140,510 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of RXO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

RXO Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.12.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RXO had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. RXO's quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RXO

In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,845,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,668,408.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine S. Breves bought 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,265.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $1,967,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,845,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,668,408.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 953,372 shares of company stock worth $19,148,700 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXO

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RXO by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,931,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804,495 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in RXO by 260.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,123,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,142,000 after buying an additional 1,533,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter worth about $25,891,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter worth about $20,030,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in RXO by 3,073.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,111,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,838,000 after buying an additional 1,076,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Stories

