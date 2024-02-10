Samantha Harnett Sells 650 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Logitech International Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $85.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.43. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.74. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $96.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth $1,064,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 19.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,652,000 after purchasing an additional 93,104 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 51.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 24.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

