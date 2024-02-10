Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.43

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.43 and traded as low as $21.36. Sampo Oyj shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 59,387 shares changing hands.

Sampo Oyj Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sampo Oyj will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

