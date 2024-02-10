Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at Acumen Capital

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Acumen Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

STC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark reduced their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

STC stock opened at C$3.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.99. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of C$2.53 and a 1 year high of C$5.50. The stock has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$84.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sangoma Technologies news, Director Allan Brett purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.40 per share, with a total value of C$67,998.00. In related news, Director Allan Brett acquired 20,000 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.40 per share, with a total value of C$67,998.00. Also, Director Marc Lederman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,727.00.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

