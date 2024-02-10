Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $21,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,921,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,601,000 after buying an additional 518,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,473.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 396,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,942,000 after buying an additional 370,902 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 40.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,171,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,461,000 after buying an additional 334,749 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRPT stock opened at $126.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.10.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

