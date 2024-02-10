Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.64. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $76.07.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

