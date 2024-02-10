Scotiabank Boosts BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target to $45.00

BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BP from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.25.

NYSE BP opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. BP has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 billion. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BP will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BP by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $245,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,574 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in BP by 10,274.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of BP by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,170,000 after buying an additional 375,191 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth $8,830,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at $2,433,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

