Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiserv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.39.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FI opened at $144.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.87. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $103.99 and a 52 week high of $145.87. The company has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $200,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

