Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 40,149 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ST. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 235.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 23.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ST opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -658.97, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $52.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -959.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

