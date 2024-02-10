Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) CEO Sells $224,815.91 in Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 27,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $224,815.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 947,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,434.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sera Prognostics Trading Up 4.8 %

SERA opened at $8.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $266.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.43. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $9.86.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 44.04% and a negative net margin of 11,534.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.

