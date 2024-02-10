Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) CEO Sells $224,815.91 in Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERAGet Free Report) CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 27,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $224,815.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 947,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,434.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SERA opened at $8.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $266.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.43. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $9.86.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 44.04% and a negative net margin of 11,534.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.

