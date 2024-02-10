Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) CEO Sells $224,815.91 in Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 27,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $224,815.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 947,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,434.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Sera Prognostics Trading Up 4.8 %
SERA opened at $8.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $266.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.43. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $9.86.
Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 44.04% and a negative net margin of 11,534.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sera Prognostics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sera Prognostics
About Sera Prognostics
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sera Prognostics
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.