Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sirius XM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and set a $4.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.98.

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Sirius XM by 121.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $34,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

