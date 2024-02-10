Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.53

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.53 and traded as high as $40.33. Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at $40.33, with a volume of 7,551 shares.
Smurfit Kappa Group Trading Up 1.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98.
Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile
Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Smurfit Kappa Group
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.