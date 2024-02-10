Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Hits New 52-Week High at $221.82

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $221.82 and last traded at $221.45, with a volume of 706129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $218.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SNOW. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.78.

Snowflake Trading Up 4.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.37 and a 200-day moving average of $172.20.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $253,940.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,893,699.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 630,172 shares of company stock valued at $124,958,555. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Snowflake by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Snowflake by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

