SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,298 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,261,789 shares in the company, valued at $47,201,628.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,261,789 shares in the company, valued at $47,201,628.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.78.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Articles

