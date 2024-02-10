Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,828 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Sonic Automotive worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 353.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE SAH opened at $57.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $62.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAH. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut Sonic Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

