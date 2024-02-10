Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Director Joseph Riemer Sells 5,335 Shares

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Riemer sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $30,409.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Joseph Riemer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 26th, Joseph Riemer sold 2,000 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $11,460.00.
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Joseph Riemer sold 2,409 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $13,442.22.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Joseph Riemer sold 1,300 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $7,436.00.
Sono-Tek Price Performance
Sono-Tek stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. Sono-Tek Co. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $91.13 million, a P/E ratio of 82.71 and a beta of -0.24.
Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 5,263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 50,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.45% of the company’s stock.
About Sono-Tek
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
