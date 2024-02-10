Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Director Joseph Riemer Sells 5,335 Shares

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Riemer sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $30,409.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Riemer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Joseph Riemer sold 2,000 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $11,460.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Joseph Riemer sold 2,409 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $13,442.22.

On Monday, January 22nd, Joseph Riemer sold 1,300 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $7,436.00.

Sono-Tek stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. Sono-Tek Co. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $91.13 million, a P/E ratio of 82.71 and a beta of -0.24.

Sono-Tek ( NASDAQ:SOTK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 5,263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 50,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

