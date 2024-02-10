SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.59

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.59 and last traded at $48.52, with a volume of 43886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.34.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average is $44.88. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEZ. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4,741.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,315,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,983,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,143,000 after acquiring an additional 791,030 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,615.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 627,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,803,000 after acquiring an additional 590,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,801,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,681,000.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

