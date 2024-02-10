Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.86.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $85.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.42. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $692.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.20 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 63.89% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.65%.

Insider Activity at Spectrum Brands

In other news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,006.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,006.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,024.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,670,097.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,192,000 after buying an additional 87,333 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,207,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,923,000 after buying an additional 37,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,805,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,540,000 after buying an additional 43,252 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after buying an additional 999,459 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,379,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,646,000 after buying an additional 172,355 shares during the period.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

See Also

