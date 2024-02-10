Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.86.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

SPB stock opened at $85.84 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 63.89% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $692.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.41 per share, with a total value of $1,328,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,006.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Spectrum Brands news, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,670,097.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,006.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 53.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 34.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.