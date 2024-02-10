Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Sets New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $86.78 and last traded at $86.72, with a volume of 45805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.97.

The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 63.89% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $692.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPB. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.86.

Insider Transactions at Spectrum Brands

In other news, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.41 per share, with a total value of $1,328,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,006.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.42.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

