Spire Wealth Management Acquires 393 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.1 %

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Shares of EXR opened at $143.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.72 and its 200-day moving average is $132.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $170.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.45.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

