Spire Wealth Management Has $210,000 Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in United Airlines by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 45,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in United Airlines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in United Airlines by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $42.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

