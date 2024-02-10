Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 270.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $247,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 658,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,535,487.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $247,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 658,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,535,487.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $19,378,740.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $40,555,593.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 630,172 shares of company stock valued at $124,958,555 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $233.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.20. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.56 and a 1-year high of $235.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.78.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

