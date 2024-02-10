Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives $205.58 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.36.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $240.77 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $114.64 and a 12 month high of $248.67. The firm has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.91 and its 200-day moving average is $172.89.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

