Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.94

Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and traded as low as $21.90. Sprott Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 29,806 shares traded.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $211.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Gold Miners ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGDM. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 105.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 40,939 shares during the period.

About Sprott Gold Miners ETF

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

