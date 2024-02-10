Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $76.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.82% from the company’s current price.

STC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BTIG Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $60.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.57. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.87.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $582.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.46 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Stewart Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,013,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 375,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 221,565 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,862,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile



Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Stories

