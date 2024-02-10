Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $75.35 and last traded at $75.14, with a volume of 16805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.71.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $524,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stifel Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.