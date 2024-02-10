Stifel Nicolaus Cuts V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $22.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VFC. UBS Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered V.F. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered V.F. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.70.

VFC opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. V.F. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $28.08.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in V.F. by 106.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 2,835.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

