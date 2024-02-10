StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.44. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 20.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 150,813 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 470,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 320,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

