StockNews.com Downgrades LendingClub (NYSE:LC) to Sell

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

LendingClub Price Performance

LC stock opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $10.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $185.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 40.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 19.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,411,000 after acquiring an additional 505,118 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 131.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 70,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

