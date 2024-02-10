StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:FENG opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 9.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

