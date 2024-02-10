Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to C$77.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SLF. CIBC increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cormark raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.77.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$71.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 56.90, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$68.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.42. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$60.01 and a 52 week high of C$71.64.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7398453 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.60%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$8,732,956.17. In other news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$8,732,956.17. Also, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total value of C$1,114,000.40. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

