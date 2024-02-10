SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom Stock Performance
SuperCom stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 8.31. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 91.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of SuperCom
SuperCom Company Profile
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
