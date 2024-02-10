Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Regal Rexnord worth $20,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RRX. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 0.8% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 11.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 0.4% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 18.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 2.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RRX. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

RRX stock opened at $152.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.73. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $97.18 and a 52 week high of $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.92%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

