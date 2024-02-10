Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Saia worth $23,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth about $196,512,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after acquiring an additional 236,105 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,666,000 after acquiring an additional 218,782 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the second quarter worth about $65,303,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 7,365.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,631,000 after acquiring an additional 181,772 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,738.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Saia news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,738.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,113 shares of company stock worth $11,844,200 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.89.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of Saia stock opened at $565.27 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.69 and a 1 year high of $568.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $446.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

