Swiss National Bank Has $20.56 Million Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in US Foods were worth $20,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,100,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,510,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,983 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,757,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,000,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USFD. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares in the company, valued at $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $47.48.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. US Foods had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

