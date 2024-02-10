Swiss National Bank Has $21.89 Million Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $21,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $162.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $163.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.68%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.