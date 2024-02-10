Swiss National Bank Has $22.13 Million Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of CyberArk Software worth $22,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $281.31 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $120.11 and a 12-month high of $281.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.91.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

