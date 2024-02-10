Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Ally Financial worth $23,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 337.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $38.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

