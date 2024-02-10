Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of News worth $24,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 104.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in News during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in News by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in News during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in News during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NWSA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

NWSA stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10 and a beta of 1.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. News had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

