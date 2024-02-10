Swiss National Bank Sells 51,900 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Hasbro worth $28,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 105.7% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 30,192 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $50.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.81. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.72. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.83%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

