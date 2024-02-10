Swiss National Bank Sells 7,400 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.26% of Paylocity worth $26,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 19.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,622 shares of company stock valued at $262,902. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.47.

Paylocity Price Performance

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $166.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.08 and its 200-day moving average is $176.74. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $139.40 and a one year high of $230.52.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

