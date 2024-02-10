Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,245,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,210 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of NIO worth $29,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 4.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIO by 30.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in NIO by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NIO. Mizuho cut their price objective on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NYSE:NIO opened at $5.93 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. NIO had a negative return on equity of 114.38% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

