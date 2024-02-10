Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYF. HSBC began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.72.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

SYF opened at $38.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average is $33.41. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,460 shares of company stock valued at $477,302. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

