Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their market perform rating on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

SYBX has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Synlogic in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday.

Synlogic Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYBX opened at $1.77 on Friday. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.02). Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 95.30% and a negative net margin of 8,396.04%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synlogic

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synlogic by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synlogic by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 73,422 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

