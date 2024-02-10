T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an underperform rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $97.30.

Shares of TROW opened at $106.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.58.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.89%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,014,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8,968.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,152,000 after buying an additional 892,198 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,022,000 after buying an additional 805,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

