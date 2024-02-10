Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TTWO. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $154.91 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $107.92 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 75,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

