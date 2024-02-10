TD Securities Lowers BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$51.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BCE. Desjardins increased their price objective on BCE from C$57.50 to C$58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on BCE from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$57.25 price objective on BCE and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$56.04.

BCE Price Performance

BCE Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$50.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. BCE has a 1-year low of C$49.57 and a 1-year high of C$65.66. The company has a market cap of C$46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.998 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 158.61%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

