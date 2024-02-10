Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $53.61 and last traded at $53.28, with a volume of 200865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.25.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.89.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 954,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,359,000 after buying an additional 419,638 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 133,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 20,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth $669,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

